Left Menu

Lok Sabha privileges panel to probe Chowdhury's 'misconduct' at meet on Friday

And, always in his debates, he makes baseless charges, Joshi said before moving a motion for Chowdhurys suspension from the House pending investigation by the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 14:25 IST
Lok Sabha privileges panel to probe Chowdhury's 'misconduct' at meet on Friday
  • Country:
  • India

The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha will probe on Friday the complaint of misconduct against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was suspended from the lower house last week.

The committee, chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh, is set to deliberate on the motion adopted by the Lok Sabha on August 10 on the ''gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct" of Chowdhury in utter disregard to the House and authority of the Chair.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had objected to the behaviour of Chowdhury and BJP member Virendra Singh during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the government.

Singh, the BJP member from Ballia, had tendered an apology to the Chair for his conduct in the House, and escaped action. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi termed Chowdhury's actions as ''habitual'' and deliberate". Joshi said Chowdhury had repeatedly disrupted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the debate on no-confidence motion and also interrupted speeches of Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers in the Lok Sabha.

''In spite of repeated requests and repeated warnings from the Chair also, he has not improved himself. And, always in his debates, he makes baseless charges,'' Joshi said before moving a motion for Chowdhury's suspension from the House pending investigation by the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; UK's ITV invests in pain relief brand Flarin and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; UK's ITV...

 Global
2
Nigeria's NNPC destroys dozens of illicit refineries, oil pipeline connections

Nigeria's NNPC destroys dozens of illicit refineries, oil pipeline connectio...

 Nigeria
3
Powerful firms that put the ‘con’ into consulting

Powerful firms that put the ‘con’ into consulting

 Australia
4
Bihar cop shot at by cattle smugglers

Bihar cop shot at by cattle smugglers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023