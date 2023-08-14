Left Menu

Gujarat CM, BJP leaders pay tributes to people who lost their lives during partition

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Monday observed the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day by paying tributes to people who lost their lives in the violent event.Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said Indias partition was an extremely painful event that claimed the lives of many people.Our countrys partition in 1947 was an extremely painful event.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday observed the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' by paying tributes to people who lost their lives in the violent event.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said India's partition was an extremely painful event that claimed the lives of many people.

''Our country's partition in 1947 was an extremely painful event. While numerous people lost their lives, many of them were rendered homeless due to partition. On the occasion of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I pay my humble tributes to all those who lost their lives during the partition,'' Patel tweeted.

Gujarat BJP's vice-president Gordhan Zadafia and the party's state general secretary (Organisation), Ratnakar, inaugurated an exhibition at the party's headquarters in Gandhinagar.

''Though we Indians are happy about getting independence on August 15, the painful memories of the partition will hound people for generations to come. The BJP has organised exhibitions on these painful memories at all its district offices so that the current generation remembers and feels the pain of partition,'' Zadafia said.

The BJP's Ahmedabad city unit will hold a 'mashal yatra' in the evening and an exhibition in Shahpur area of the city to pay tributes to the victims of the partition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

