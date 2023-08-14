Left Menu

We will boycott Governor's Independence Day tea party over his pro-NEET stand, says TN CM Stalin

The Governors statement has shocked students and young people., Chief Minister Stalin said, condemning Ravis words.The Bill is pending with the President for her assent. To mark the state governments opposition to Governors public, pro-NEET stand, Stalin said, We have decided to boycott the tea party to be hosted him on August 15 in Raj Bhavan.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
Staunchly denouncing Governor R N Ravi's pro-NEET stand, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said his government would boycott the tea party to be hosted by him on Independence Day.

Two days ago, Ravi had said that he would never give assent to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Bill to exempt the state from the purview of the national test ''if he had the power to do so''. The Governor's statement has shocked students and young people., Chief Minister Stalin said, condemning Ravi's words.

The Bill is pending with the President for her assent. ''The Governor's comment is irresponsible and belittles Tamil Nadu's seven year long anti-NEET struggle,'' the CM said.

Ravi is causing confusion in the higher education department as well, and his pro-NEET comment is tantamount to ''destroying'' the dreams of students and their parents. To mark the state government's opposition to Governor's public, pro-NEET stand, Stalin said, ''We have decided to boycott the tea party to be hosted him on August 15 in Raj Bhavan.''

