Amit Shah appeals to all citizens of India to hoist National Flag at homes
Union Home Minister said that Har Ghar Tiranga campaign called for by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is underway, across the country.
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah today hoisted the Tiranga atop his residence in New Delhi, under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and shared his selfie with the Tiranga. Through tweets, Shri Amit Shah said that millions of Tirangas billowing in Indian skies before Independence Day symbolize the nation's collective will to make India the paragon of greatness again.
Union Home Minister said that Har Ghar Tiranga campaign called for by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is underway, across the country. He appealed to all the citizens of India to hoist the National Flag at their homes and upload selfies on http://harghartiranga.com. He also appealed everyone to also encourage their fellow citizens to do the same. Shri Shah said that cherishing India's spirit of unity and fraternity, he has hoisted the Tiranga at his residence in Delhi today. Home Minister also shared a Certificate of Appreciation received for taking part in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.
(With Inputs from PIB)
