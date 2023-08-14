Bill on EC appointments gives power to PM-led panel to consider names beyond those recommended by Search Committee

The prime minister-led panel for the selection of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners will have the power to consider even those not short-listed by the cabinet secretary-led Search Committee, according to a bill introduced in Parliament.

According to Section 6 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, a Search Committee headed by the cabinet secretary and comprising of two other members not below the rank of secretary, having knowledge and experience in matters relating to elections, shall prepare a panel of five persons for consideration of the Selection Committee for appointment as the CEC and ECs.

According to section 8 (2) of the proposed law, the Selection Committee may also consider any other person than those included in the panel by the Search Committee.

Section 7 (1) of the bill states that the CEC and ECs will be appointed by the president on the recommendation of a Selection Committee consisting of the prime minister, who will be the chairperson, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister to be nominated by the prime minister as members.

Where the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha has not been recognised as such, the leader of the single largest party in opposition will be deemed to be the Leader of Opposition, the bill clarifies.

According to Section 5 of the bill, the CEC and ECs will be appointed from amongst persons who are holding or have held a post equivalent to the rank of secretary to the Government of India and will be persons of integrity, who have knowledge of and experience in management and conduct of elections.

The bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha last week.

