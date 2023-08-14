Fifth and last lion cub at Etawah Safari Park dies

The fifth and last lion cub at the safari park here has died, officials said on Monday.

Deeksha Bhandari, Director of Etawah Lion Safari Park, said the fifth cub of lioness Sona at the Lion Safari Park here died on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

She added that Sona had given birth to five cubs, of which four had died earlier.

Bhandari said that on Saturday evening, milk was given to the male cub, and when it started vomiting after sometime, doctors at the park began treatment immediately.

The treatment lasted for two hours but the cub could not be saved, the park's director said.

The body of the cub has been sent for postmortem, she added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the news, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, ''The UP government could not save even the fifth and last cub of lioness Sona in Etawah Lion Safari. While the SP had warned the UP government many times about this. (sic)'' ''It is futile to expect anything more than silence from the BJP government in this matter (sic),'' Yadav said.

