Why relatives need to meet 'secretly'? Congress leader Nana Patole on Sharad Pawar-Ajit Pawar meet

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2023 16:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 16:10 IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Against the backdrop of NCP president Sharad Pawar's meeting with his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Pune, state Congress head Nana Patole on Monday said when the two leaders are relatives, what was the need for them to meet ''secretly''.

Speaking to reporters here today, Patole said such meetings between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar create confusion among people.

The Congress, Sharad's Pawar's NCP and the Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state.

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, who heads the group of rebel NCP MLAs, met at the residence of a businessman in Pune on Saturday, causing a buzz in political circles.

“Such meetings between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar spread confusion among the people. If they are relatives, then why meet secretly? Why fall flat on a car seat?” Patole said. He was referring to visuals of Ajit Pawar leaving the businessman's residence in a car and apparently trying to avoid media after meeting Sharad Pawar.

Patole said, “We have informed our leader Rahul Gandhi about these developments. The Congress high command is also keeping a close watch on these developments. This issue will also be discussed in the upcoming meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA here in Mumbai.'' The Congress state president met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Sunday.

''During my meeting with Thackeray, we also discussed this meeting (between Pawars),'' Patole said. Sharad Pawar on Monday said there is no confusion within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance over his meeting with nephew Ajit Pawar.

“The MVA is united and we will successfully organise the next meeting of opposition bloc INDIA in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1,” the NCP president told reporters in Baramati.

Patole also said the Maharashtra Congress has organised a foot march in various parts of the state from September 3 to 17 to highlight the state government's ''corruption'', rising cases of farmer suicides and cultivators not getting sufficient power supply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

