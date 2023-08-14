Fitch affirms Israel's A+ credit rating and stable outlook
14-08-2023
Fitch Ratings on Monday affirmed Israel's 'A+' sovereign credit rating and 'stable' outlook, citing strong external finances while cautioning that the government's judicial overhaul plan could hurt Israel's credit metrics.
"Israel's 'A+' rating balances a diversified, resilient and high value-added economy and strong external finances against a relatively high government debt/GDP ratio, ongoing security risks and a record of unstable governments that has hindered policymaking," it said.
