Latvia's prime minister announces resignation
Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Monday that he and his government will resign later this week. "This Thursday I will submit the resignation of myself and this cabinet to the president," Karins told a press conference. It is ultimately up to President Edgars Rinkevics to give a mandate to a new potential prime minister to try to form a government.
"This Thursday I will submit the resignation of myself and this cabinet to the president," Karins told a press conference. On Friday, Karins had said he hoped to reconfigure the government after the current coalition partners rejected his proposal for a cabinet reshuffle, local news agency BNS reported.
Karins' centre-right New Unity party plans to select its candidate for the post of prime minister on Wednesday, he said. It is ultimately up to President Edgars Rinkevics to give a mandate to a new potential prime minister to try to form a government. Any new coalition would also face a vote in parliament before it can take office.
The next Latvian election for parliament is scheduled for 2026.
