Important to remember Partition to ensure no repetition: Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said it is important to remember the Partition to ensure that such a holocaust is not repeated and India is never divided again.He also said that though many affected by the Partition could rebuild their lives, others were not so fortunate and are still facing unimaginable difficulties.Addressing a programme to mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day here, Sarma said, It was a dark day for India.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-08-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 16:42 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said it is important to remember the Partition to ensure that such a “holocaust” is not repeated and India is never divided again.

He also said that though many affected by the Partition could rebuild their lives, others were not so fortunate and are still facing unimaginable difficulties.

Addressing a programme to mark ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ here, Sarma said, “It was a dark day for India. British divided India and formed two countries. This brought misfortune to many families, many people lost their lives and property.” “Since 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged us to observe this day so that we do not forget the horrors of Partition... to remember that such a holocaust is not repeated. “We don’t wish ill for Pakistan or any other country. But, Partition was imposed on us by the Muslim League and its ilk. We have to remember it so that no Partition happens in India again,” the CM said.

He also recalled the humanitarian work done by different organisations, including the RSS, after the Partition to help the affected people.

“Partition was an earthquake, the aftershocks of which are felt even today,” Sarma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

