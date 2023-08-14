Left Menu

Modi govt's 'corruption' in infra projects taking nation on 'highway to hell', says Kharge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 16:44 IST
Modi govt's 'corruption' in infra projects taking nation on 'highway to hell', says Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused the Modi government of corruption in infrastructure projects and said it is ''taking the nation on a highway to hell''.

Citing a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report on the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana' highway projects, Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should look within before harping on corruption by his political opponents.

''BJP's corruption and loot is (are) taking the nation on a highway to hell,'' Kharge said on X, formerly Twitter, citing the CAG report.

In a scathing report against the Modi government, he said, the CAG has pointed out that 'Bharatmala Pariyojana' is being built with ''innumerable deficiencies, non-compliance of outcome parameters, clear violation of tender bidding process and huge funding mismanagement''.

One of the stark examples of the ''fraud'' in this scheme is the Dwarka Expressway, he said.

Kharge said the CAG has exposed that the ''cost of this project was originally estimated at Rs 528.8 crore but later zoomed to Rs 7,287.2 crore -- a whopping 1,278 per cent increase''.

''Dwarka Expressway was appraised and approved without any detailed project report. The planned toll rates shall hinder the recovery of capital cost of the project and result in undue financial burden on commuters,'' he said.

Further, citing the report, the Congress leader said the lLane configurations of the Dwarka Expressway were determined without analysing the development of nearby competing infrastructure and the construction was done with suboptimal specifications.

''Pradhan Mantri ji, you need to look within, before you harp about corruption against your opponents, because you are overseeing it yourself. In 2024, INDIA will make your government accountable,'' Kharge said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023