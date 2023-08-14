Haryana CM Khattar, his deputy Chautala slam Surjewala's remarks

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and several other BJP leaders on Monday slammed Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's remarks calling those voting for the ruling party as having ''demonic tendencies''.

Surjewala made the remarks on Sunday while attacking the ruling BJP and JJP in Haryana over the Common Eligibility Test (CET) issue at a gathering in Kaithal as part of the ''Jan Akrosh Pradarshan'' programme. Khattar said a person born in a family of “demonic tendency” can only think of using such indecent language. “I think this is unparliamentary language and we will take cognisance of it,” Khattar told reporters in Karnal.

Union Minister Union Minister Hardeep Puri said Surjewala's party is descending into ''irrelevance'' and such absurd remarks show they have decided to stay permanently in the opposition.

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia demanded that Congress take action against Surjewala.

''Randeep Surjewala is uttering these words against the people of this country. People are to be worshipped, they are the foundation of any democracy. Randeep Surjewala should apologise to the country and the Congress should take action against him,'' he said.

Haryana deputy chief minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala also lashed out at Surjewala.

Calling voters that they are of 'raakshas pravarti' reflects his (Surjewala) mentality … We consider voters as our god. They cast their votes to steer the country in the right direction and they (Surjewala) call them 'raakshas'', it is their low thinking,” said Chautala. Surjewala sparked a row with his remarks on Sunday, calling the BJP and the JJP as parties of ''demons'' and also said those who vote for and support the BJP are of “demonic tendency”. Addressing the ''Jan Akrosh Pradarshan'' programme, he took on the Khattar government over the issue of unemployment and the terms and conditions of the CET. Surjewala had said that all the 3.59 lakh youths who have cleared the Haryana Staff Selection Commission's CET for various posts should get a chance to appear in the main exam.

He said if the number of candidates called for the main exam is only four times the number of posts advertised, then where will the rest of the candidates go. He had said the youth were not afraid of walking in hot weather to seek justice, but they were scared of the excesses of this government. ''This government is playing with their future. That is why we walked 17 km to knock on the doors to seek justice for these youths. You are even snatching their opportunity to sit in exams,'' he had said while hitting out at the BJP-JJP government. Surjewala said the BJP and the JJP are ''parties of demons'' and those who vote for and support the BJP have ''rakshas pravarti'' “Today, on this land of the Mahabharata, I curse them (BJP-JJP),” the Congress leader had said. ''Go and ask the parents (of those not called to appear for the test). ''They are saying at least give them (the job aspirants) the opportunity to sit for the exam if you cannot give jobs to them,'' Surjewala had further said. On Monday, Surjewala put out a clarification, defending his comments and accusing the BJP of clinging onto words to murder the issues raised by him. This government repeatedly tries to hide its failures behind emotional issues, he alleged.

Citing several alleged failures of the government, including communal violence in Nuh, he said,'' Are those who have thrown society into the fire of hate and killed the dreams of youngsters are any less than demons?'' Defending his remarks, Congress leader P L Punia said Surjewala has spoken on BJP's policies that are dangerous for the country.

