Lula says wants US investments in Brazil to drive energy transition

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 17:29 IST
Lula says wants US investments in Brazil to drive energy transition
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Image Credit: Flickr
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he hopes for the United States to want to invest in Brazil so the two countries can work to "drive the energy transition forward."

Lula had already said last week he would ask global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping, to increase investments in Brazil as his administration launches a new ecological transition plan.

