Lula says wants US investments in Brazil to drive energy transition
Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 17:29 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he hopes for the United States to want to invest in Brazil so the two countries can work to "drive the energy transition forward."
Lula had already said last week he would ask global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping, to increase investments in Brazil as his administration launches a new ecological transition plan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lula da Silva
- Lula
- Brazilian
- Joe Biden
- Brazil
- China
- Xi Jinping
- United States
- Luiz Inacio
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jamshedpur FC sign Brazilian player Elsinho on one-year contract
Beijing issues rainfall alert as Typhoon Doksuri brings heavy rain to North China
James Rodriguez happy to play in Brazil with Sao Paulo
Northern China faces Doksuri floods as south mops up from storm
China says US military aid to Taiwan will not deter its will to unify the island