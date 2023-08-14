Left Menu

'Communal collusion' of Congress, Muslim League responsible for 'horror of partition', says Naqvi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 17:30 IST
'Communal collusion' of Congress, Muslim League responsible for 'horror of partition', says Naqvi
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said the ''horror of partition'' was a ''criminal act'' that was the result of the ''communal collusion'' of the Congress and the Muslim League.

While participating in 'maun julus (silent procession)' and a seminar organised on the occasion of ''Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'' here, Naqvi said the celebration of Independence is incomplete without remembering the ''pain of partition''.

''There is a need to be careful even today from this trap of poisonous partnership of crime and cruelty,'' the former minority affairs minister said.

Naqvi said this ''communal collusion'' of the Congress and the Muslim League continues even today and although its impact is restricted, they still have the ''dagger of division, disharmony and deception'' in their hands.

The Congress is a ''conspirator of communal conflict'' to fulfil its ''political self-interests'', he alleged.

''Re-emergence of the Congress' criminal communal conspiracy will be an attack on the fabric of inclusivity and will also be like rubbing salt in to the wounds of the partition,'' Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement by his office.

He said while celebrating Independence, ''We should not forget the mindless hate and violence during partition, which displaced lakhs of families and the humanity was drenched in blood''.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reminded the new generation of the message and lesson of this ''horror of history'', he said.

''We forgot the horrors of partition while celebrating the Independence; we ignored the agony of lakhs of families and made the villains of partition as heroes,'' Naqvi said.

''Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keeps reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthens the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment,'' the BJP leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023