Left Menu

BRS releases booklet, CD on BJP's 'failures, injustice to Telangana'

Stepping up its attack on the BJP, the ruling BRS in Telangana on Monday released a booklet and CD on the alleged failures of the NDA government at the Centre and the injustice done to the state.BRS Working President and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao released the booklet and CD on the 100 lies of BJP.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-08-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 17:31 IST
BRS releases booklet, CD on BJP's 'failures, injustice to Telangana'
  • Country:
  • India

Stepping up its attack on the BJP, the ruling BRS in Telangana on Monday released a booklet and CD on the alleged failures of the NDA government at the Centre and the injustice done to the state.

BRS Working President and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao released the booklet and CD on the '100 lies of BJP'. The content was put together by the social media wing of BRS.

The '100 lies of BJP' is a campaign taken up by the BRS social media wing on how the BJP allegedly let down the people on its promises and also with regard to unemployment, inflation, GST and other issues, according to a release from Rama Rao's office.

The campaign also included BJP's ''failure'' to implement the promises made to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, such as setting up a steel plant and railway coach factory. Rama Rao, who appreciated his party's social media wing, suggested that the failures of the BJP should be made known to the rural people through the booklet and CD, the release added. This comes ahead of the legislative assembly elections that would be held in Telangana this year-end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023