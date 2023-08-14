World News Roundup: Little-known Kakar sworn in as Pakistan's PM to oversee elections; Israel's Netanyahu cools censure of protesting reservists as judicial crisis simmers and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Little-known Kakar sworn in as Pakistan's PM to oversee elections

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a little-known politician who is believed to be close to the military, was sworn in as Pakistan's caretaker prime minister on Monday to oversee national elections as the country navigates political and economic crises. Kakar, from the southwestern province of Balochistan, will name a cabinet and head a government until a new administration is elected. He was sworn in by President Arif Alvi on Monday in a ceremony at the Presidency.

Uncertainty mounts in Argentina as far-right wins in primary vote

Argentine radical far-right economist Javier Milei has unexpectedly won the country's primary vote, shaking up the race for the presidency and likely dealing a fresh blow to the peso. With negative international reserves, inflation over 100% and tight capital controls, Latin America's third largest economy faces fresh uncertainty ahead of October's presidential election.

Israel's Netanyahu cools censure of protesting reservists as judicial crisis simmers

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered Israeli military reservists protesting against his judicial overhaul plan a nominal olive branch, cooling his earlier censure of them as concerns for the country's war-readiness mount. Protest leaders say thousands of reservists have stopped reporting for duty. Among them are hundreds of air force pilots or navigators whose absence from weekly refresher flights means that by next month they may no longer qualify for combat.

Polish government draws up questions for voters, opposition calls foul

The Polish government wants to pose questions to voters during a Oct. 15 election that will include whether Poland should take in "thousands of illegal immigrants", a move rivals say aims to swing the vote by misleading voters about opposition policies. The ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party said it had finalised four questions for what says is a referendum to coincide with the vote, covering whether to allow in more migrants, remove a border barrier with Belarus, sell more state assets and raise the pension age.

Argentine far-right outsider Javier Milei posts shock win in primary election

Argentine voters punished the country's two main political forces in a primary election on Sunday, pushing a rock-singing libertarian outsider candidate into first place in a huge shake-up in the race towards presidential elections in October. With some 90% of ballots counted, far-right libertarian economist Javier Milei had 30.5% of the vote, far higher than predicted, with the main conservative opposition bloc behind on 28% and the ruling Peronist coalition in third place on 27%.

Ukraine reports fierce fighting, 'some success' in counteroffensive

Ukraine on Monday reported fierce fighting along its entire front line and "some success" in pushing back Moscow's troops in one part of the southeast where Ukrainian forces are trying to retake Russian-occupied territory. Progress has been hampered by widespread Russian-laid minefields and strong fortifications, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said.

Niger junta says it will prosecute ousted president for treason

The military junta that seized power in Niger in a coup last month has said it will prosecute ousted President Mohamed Bazoum for high treason over his exchanges with foreign heads of state and international organisations. The coup leaders have imprisoned Bazoum and dissolved the elected government, drawing condemnation from global powers and neighbouring West African countries, which have activated a standby military force that could intervene to reinstate Bazoum.

North Korea's Kim orders making more missiles ahead of S.Korea, US drills

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for an increase in missile production to help secure "overwhelming military power" and be ready for war, state media KCNA said on Monday, as South Korea and the United States gear up for annual military drills. Kim gave the order as he visited key munitions factories that produce tactical missiles, missile launch platforms, armoured vehicles and artillery shells on Friday and Saturday.

Twenty-two Russian diplomats leave Moldova as relations slide

Twenty-two Russian diplomats flew out of the Moldovan capital of Chisinau on Monday, leaving behind a skeleton staff as relations between the two countries deteriorate. Moldovan officials have said the reduction of staff at the Russian embassy to 25 from 80 will establish parity with Moldova's embassy in Moscow.

At least 41 killed in Indian Himalayas as rain triggers landslides

Torrential rain in India's Himalayas triggered landslides over the weekend that have killed at least 41 people, with over a dozen trapped or missing, officials said on Monday. Unusually heavy rain and melting glaciers have brought deadly flash floods to the mountains of India and neighbouring Pakistan and Nepal over the past year or two, with government officials increasingly blaming climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)