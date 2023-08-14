“Is it your Mohabbat Ki Dukan?” asks MP CM Chouhan over Congress leader Randeep Surjewala’s 'Rakshas' remark

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has slammed the Congress party over Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala's 'Rakshas' remark and asked whether it is your (Congress) Mohabbat Ki Dukan. Reacting to the remark of Surjewala, CM Chouhan on Monday told ANI, "As one's end nears, one loses one's wisdom. This is the Congress whose leader is saying that the public is a monster. Are the crores of people who voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) monsters? Sonia Gandhi ji, Rahul Gandhi ji, what do you think? Do you consider all people as monsters?"

The Chief Minister further said, "BJP and we people consider the public as our God. I also always say that the public is my God and we are the priests of the public. You are calling them (public) monsters and also cursing them. You do not consider the public as God, you consider yourself as God and you are cursing. Is this your (Congress) Mohabbat ki Dukan?" Notably, Congress leader Surjewala on Sunday used derogatory words to describe the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its supporters, calling them 'Rakshas' (Monsters) while addressing the Congress 'Jan Akrosh rally' in Kaithal, Haryana.

Surjewala, in his speech, said that "Don't give jobs, at least give a chance to sit in the job. People of BJP and JJP are 'Rakshas' (Monsters) and those who vote for BJP and support them are 'Rakshas' too. Today I curse from this land of Mahabharata." Meanwhile, state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang also attacked Surjewala and said that he (Surjewala) was speaking the same language which was the vocabulary of Congress and Nehru family.

"It is the tradition of Congress, the democracy in which the public is God, they are calling them (public) monsters. You (Surjewala) are cursing the people with whose blessings you get into the power. Surjewala is speaking the same language which is the vocabulary of the Congress and Nehru family," Sarang said. He further said that the Nehru family had always cheated the public in a democracy. They had tried to rule by separating the public.

"But remember, now the environment has changed. The people will curse the Congress, the people will make the Congress sit completely at home," the minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)