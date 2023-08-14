Left Menu

Modi govt too busy in management of G20 events to be concerned about high inflation: Cong on high inflation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 18:57 IST
The Congress on Monday hit out at the Centre over the rise in retail inflation, alleging that the entire government machinery is preoccupied with the management of G20 events while the prime minister is busy ''abusing, distorting and defaming'' political opponents.

Retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked, according to official data released on Monday.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, ''The entire machinery of the Modi government has been preoccupied with the event management of G20 to be concerned with the huge jump in the Consumer Price Inflation rate in July 2023.'' He said growth is not accelerating, incomes are not rising and yet prices of all essential commodities, including vegetables, pulses, milk and spices, are zooming.

''But the PM is busy abusing, distorting and defaming his political opponents as usual,'' he said.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.87 in June and 6.71 per cent in July 2022.

Previously, high inflation was recorded at 7.79 per cent in April 2022.

The inflation in the food basket was 11.51 per cent in July compared to 4.55 per cent in June and 6.69 per cent in July 2022, as per the data.

