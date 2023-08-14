Left Menu

Scores of people join Tiranga Rally in Jammu

Scores of people carrying the national flag took part in a Tiranga Rally in Jammu on Monday.The rally, led by Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and Jammu MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, covered a three-km stretch in the Talab Tilloo area. Today thousands of people are carrying the tiranga in this march.

The rally, led by Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and Jammu MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, covered a three-km stretch in the Talab Tilloo area. It was organised to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Raina said the menace caused by some miscreants who operated shops of weapons and explosives in Kashmir has been effectively put to an end.

He said Kashmiris are Indians and the tricolour resides in every heart here.

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief lambasted the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party over their remarks on the national flag, and said they should see that most of the people in the Union territory, particularly in Kashmir Valley, are taking part in Independence Day celebrations.

Raina also condemned PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti over her remarks that nobody in J-K holds the national flag. ''Today thousands of people are carrying the tiranga in this march. Hope she can see the transformation taking place in J-K,'' he said. He said that Jammu and Kashmir is no more a terrorist capital of the country, adding it is a tourism capital where locals are looking for progress and development.

