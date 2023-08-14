Left Menu

Cong prez condoles loss of lives in Himachal rains, landslides; says pace of relief ops has quickened

The Chief Minister and our ministers are present at the sites of the incidents and the pace of relief and rescue operations have quickened, the Congress chief said on X, formerly known as Twitter.We express our condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to the injured, he said.Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the loss of lives in Himachal Pradesh.Sad news was received of several deaths due to cloudburst in Himachal Pradeshs Solan and massive landslide at the Shiv Temple in Summer Hill, Shimla.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 19:16 IST
Cong prez condoles loss of lives in Himachal rains, landslides; says pace of relief ops has quickened
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday condoled the loss of lives in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains and landslides, and said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as well as other ministers are present at the sites of the incidents and the pace for relief operations has quickened.

At least 48 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh, including in capital Shimla, as rains wreaked havoc in the state, triggering landslides that blocked key roads and brought down houses, officials said.

Kharge said the news of heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh in the last few days resulting in the death of many people is very painful.

''We stand with all the victims in this sad time. The Chief Minister and our ministers are present at the sites of the incidents and the pace of relief and rescue operations have quickened,'' the Congress chief said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

''We express our condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to the injured,'' he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the loss of lives in Himachal Pradesh.

''Sad news was received of several deaths due to cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Solan and massive landslide at the Shiv Temple in Summer Hill, Shimla. May God give peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured and the safe recovery of those missing,'' Priyanka Gandhi posted in Hindi on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023