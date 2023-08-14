Left Menu

SP panel urges UP chief electoral officer for action on suggestions on polling booths for 2024 LS polls

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 19:50 IST
SP panel urges UP chief electoral officer for action on suggestions on polling booths for 2024 LS polls
  • Country:
  • India

A Samajwadi Party delegation met with the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Monday, demanding positive action on suggestions given by party MPs, MLAs, district presidents and other office bearers for change and amendment in polling booths for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The SP's national spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhary said on the instructions of the party's national president Akhilesh Yadav, the delegation handed over a memorandum to the CEO regarding their demands.

The memorandum said the SP's district presidents, MPs and MLAs have given suggestions for improvement in booths in various districts of the state and raised a couple of objections as well.

On their requests, changes and amendments should be made in the booths so that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections can be conducted in a free, fair and fear-free manner, Chowdhary said.

''Many booths in the assembly constituencies in the state have been made contrary to the instructions of the Election Commission. Especially the polling booths having traditional voters of the SP have been moved three to six kilometres away at the behest of the ruling party,'' it said.

Apart from this, polling stations have been set up in densely populated areas and across railway lines, big canals and big drains, the memorandum said, adding that there will be difficulty for people in reaching such centres.

Due to this, the voting percentage will also fall and the election result affected, it said.

The memorandum was submitted by SP leaders K K Srivastava, Harishchandra Yadav and Radheshyam Singh to the chief electoral officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023