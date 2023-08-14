Left Menu

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Goa CM takes part in silent march in Panaji

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-08-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 20:03 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday took part in a silent march to observe 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in Panaji.

Among those who took part in the march from Church Square here were Union Minister Shripad Naik, Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Shet Tanavade, state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte and Poreim MLA Deviya Rane.

August 14 will be remembered as a black day in history as Akhand Bharat eventually got divided into three nations and 13 crore people were displaced amid communal strife, CM Sawant told reporters after the march organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

August 14, the day Pakistan gained Independence, was declared Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, or 'Vibhajan Vibhishikha Smriti Diwas', by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021 as a tribute to those who lost their lives due to Partition and were displaced from their roots.

