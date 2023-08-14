US to send Ukraine new security aid worth $200 million -State Dept
The United States on Monday said it will send Ukraine new security assistance valued at $200 million.
The aid includes air defense munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armor capabilities, and additional mine-clearing equipment, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
