Left Menu

After viral video of vegetable vendor, Rahul Gandhi has lunch with him

The video had gone viral and had been shared by Gandhi as well as several other Congress leaders to hit out at the government over rising prices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 20:28 IST
After viral video of vegetable vendor, Rahul Gandhi has lunch with him
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday had lunch with Rameshwar, a vegetable vendor who was seen in a recent social media video breaking down while talking about his hardships due to inflation.

Sharing his picture with Rameshwar, Gandhi said in Hindi on X, ''Rameshwar ji is a lively person! In him, the glimpse of the affable nature of crores of Indians can be seen.'' ''Those who move forward with a smile even in adverse circumstances are truly 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata (India's destiny makers)','' Gandhi said.

The Congress also shared their picture on X, earlier known as Twitter, and said, ''Rameshwar ji had expressed his desire to meet the people's hero. They met up.'' In pictures of the meeting shared by several people on X, Gandhi and Rameshwar can be seen having lunch at the former's home here and the two sharing light moments during the meeting.

In the viral video, Rameshwar was seen with his empty hand-cart, saying that he could not buy tomatoes as the prices were very high.

Asked if he would buy some other vegetable, he said, ''paise nahin hain'' and then broke down. The video had gone viral and had been shared by Gandhi as well as several other Congress leaders to hit out at the government over rising prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023