BJP gets control of Nandigram I, II panchayat samities ; Results show people are with party - Adhikari

BJP got control of Nandigram I and II panchayat samities in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Monday, affirming the hold of local MLA and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the area.

The saffron party bagged Nandigram I panchayat samiti after winning the toss as both rival TMC and BJP secured 15 seats each in the July 8 rural poll.

BJP Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari, who is also the leader of the opposition, told reporters that the party will ensure the all-round development of Nandigram block with the participation of all.

''We will build roads by using PM's Gram Sadak Yojana funds. We will also facilitate the spending of central funds for rural projects which were not being used properly by TMC. We will take along everyone on the path of development,'' he said.

The movement against farm land acquisition for private industry in Singur and Nandigram had catapulted TMC to the center stage of politics in West Bengal and the party reaped rich dividends by winning the assembly election in 2011. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself contested the 2021 state Assembly polls from Nandigram constituency but went down to Adhikari, her former protege. She was later elected from her home constituency Bhabanipur in the city.

Thanking the electorate of Nandigram for voting in favour of BJP candidates in both panchayat samities, Adhikari tweeted in X, formerly Twitter, ''Today Shyamal Sahoo and Barnali Mondal have been elected as the Sabhapati (block president) of the Panchayat Samities of Nandigram block I and Nandigram block II respectively.'' ''A new era of development will be ushered in Nandigram and people will benefit from the corruption-free governance,'' he said in his post on the X handle.

