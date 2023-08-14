Left Menu

Delhi minister Atishi asks chief secretary to act on 'corrupt practices' in SDM offices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 20:48 IST
Delhi minister Atishi asks chief secretary to act on 'corrupt practices' in SDM offices
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Monday directed the chief secretary, hours after taking charge of the vigilance department, to act against ''corrupt practices'' in SDM offices.

The minister, in a note to chief secretary Naresh Kumar, said a team of senior IAS and DANICS officers be formed within a week and it should visit all SDM offices for an inspection.

She also said that the chief secretary should visit at least five sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) offices and investigate the complaints.

The minister directed the chief secretary, who is also the chief vigilance officer of the Delhi government, to furnish a detailed report within a week, detailing ''irregularities'' detected in SDM offices and the ways to curb them.

In a recent reshuffle in his Cabinet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave the Vigilance and Services departments to Atishi raising the number of portfolios allotted to her to 14.

The minister took charge of the Vigilance Department on Monday.

The minister wrote to the chief secretary alleging that she has received several complaints during the public hearings that government officers in SDM offices were asking for bribes for issuing of certificates by the Revenue Department.

"These issues need to be investigated immediately. The chief secretary, who also acts as the chief vigilance officer, is hereby directed to set up a team of senior IAS and DANICS officers to visit all SDM offices within the next one week and conduct inspection at the ground level with regard to any corrupt practices that may be going on,'' she said in the note.

The minister said the report to be submitted by the chief secretary should also include recommendations on how to eradicate corrupt practices and suggestions for amending procedures that might inadvertently facilitate corruption.

She stressed that SDM offices played a pivotal role in delivering essential services to citizens. These offices handle crucial documents such as income certificates and caste certificates to the people, including the underprivileged, the minister said.

Any illicit transactions in these offices will disproportionately impact the most vulnerable and marginalised individuals, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023