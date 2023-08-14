BJP holds ‘Har Ghar Triranga’ yatra in Bhubaneswar

The Odisha unit of BJP on Monday organised 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally here on the eve of the 77th Independence Day. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, and other leaders took part in the procession with party workers holding a one-km-long Tricolour. The rally started at Lingaraj temple and culminated at Master Canteen Square in the central part of the city, covering a distance of 3 km. 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage people to bring the national flag home and hoist it to mark the anniversary of India's independence.

Around 2.5 crore national flags have been supplied by the Centre to post offices for sale as part of the campaign.

