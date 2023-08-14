Left Menu

Victory of truth: Supriya Sule on Nawab Malik's discharge from hospital after securing interim bail from SC

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Monday said former Maharashtra minister and party leader Nawab Malik walking out of a private hospital here, three days after the Supreme Court granted him an interim bail, is the victory of truth.I came here to receive my brother.

  • Country:
  • India

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Monday said former Maharashtra minister and party leader Nawab Malik walking out of a private hospital here, three days after the Supreme Court granted him an interim bail, is the ''victory of truth''.

"I came here to receive my brother. Satyamev Jayate!" Sule said after Malik was discharged from the private hospital in suburban Kurla, where he was undergoing treatment while being in judicial custody, at around 8 pm.

The Supreme Court last week granted an interim bail for two months to Malik who was arrested in a money laundering case in early 2022.

"I have always stressed that the arrest of Nawab Malik or former home minister Anil Deshmukh or Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut was unfortunate. Finally, we got justice through the court," Sule told reporters.

When asked about Malik's daughter and brother meeting Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar a few days back, Sule said she visited the hospital not for any political reasons.

Queried on Narendra Rane, an Ajit Pawar loyalist, asking several of his supporters to welcome Malik outside the hospital, Sule said she was not aware of it.

"When Anil Deshmukh was released, I had come to receive him. Similarly, I have come here to receive Nawab bhai. Unfortunately, he had faced injustice and he tolerated it for a long time. The truth has finally come out via court. It is a big relief for all of us. It was a very difficult period for all of us," she said.

Sule said she had closely seen the suffering of family members of Malik and Deshmukh.

"The court has finally given bail to Malik for two months. I hope it will get extended further. I am thankful to the court for giving him justice," she said. When asked about Malik being restricted from any media interaction, she said she was unaware of any such orders.

