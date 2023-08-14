Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm.

NATION DEL94 DAY-PRESIDENT-LD ADDRESS **** Independence Day eve address: President Murmu stresses on maintaining spirit of harmony, calls Indian economy beacon of hope for world New Delhi: Observing that there is a new confidence in 'India story', President Droupadi Murmu on Monday urged the people to move forward with the spirit of brotherhood and stressed that their identity as ''citizens of India'' is above all other identities of caste, creed, language and region. **** DEL91 HP-11THLD RAIN **** 49 killed in Himachal rains, 14 of them in Shimla landslides Shimla: At least 49 people were killed as rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides that blocked key roads, damaged homes and buried devotees in the rubble of a temple here. **** DEL81 PM-LD ADDRESS **** PM Modi to deliver 10th consecutive Independence Day address New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver on Tuesday his 10th consecutive Independence Day address - also his last before 2024 Lok Sabha polls - with a mood of anticipation around the annual showpiece event that he has used to present his government's report card and unveil flagship schemes. **** DEL90 DAY-RAJNATH **** Our armed forces will give befitting reply to anyone trying to cast an evil eye on India: Rajnath New Delhi: India has always been a peace-loving nation, but will not spare those with ''ill intention or hostility'', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, amid the lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh and Pakistan's support to cross-border terrorism. **** MDS27 TN-LD ALL NEET **** TN CM intensifies attack on Governor over NEET; urges President to clear bill seeking exemption for state Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday slammed Governor R N Ravi for his support of NEET and urged President Droupadi Murmu to clear the state bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from the common medical entrance test, after the number of suicides over the issue rose to 16 in the state. **** BOM23 MH-MALIK-HOSPITAL **** NCP leader Malik discharged from Mumbai hospital after securing interim bail from SC Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik was on Monday discharged from a private hospital here, three days after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail for two months in a money laundering case in which he was arrested in early 2022. **** DEL85 UKD-3RDLD RAIN **** 3 killed, 10 missing as heavy rains lash Uttarakhand; Chardham yatra suspended Dehradun: Three persons were killed and 10 others went missing on Monday as torrential rains pounded Uttarakhand, demolishing buildings and causing landslides which breached the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines leading to the suspension of Chardham yatra for two days. **** DEL87 INDOUS-JET-ENGINE-CONGRESSMAN **** Obtaining Congressional approval for jet engine project will be high priority: Congressman Ro Khanna New Delhi: Leading US lawmaker Ro Khanna on Monday said obtaining Congressional approval for the export authorisation for GE Aerospace's F-414 jet engines for co-production in India will be a ''high priority'' for him. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan **** DEL59 INDOUS-LD-KHANNA-INTERVIEW **** India's G20 presidency appropriate recognition of its rise as world power: US Congressman Ro Khanna New Delhi: India should be a permanent member of the UN Security Council and its G20 presidency is an appropriate recognition of its rise as a world power, influential US Congressman Ro Khanna said on Monday. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan **** DEL7 G20-UK-INDIA-LEADERSHIP **** It is right presidency at right time: UK Security Minister on India's G20 leadership New Delhi: India's G20 presidency has been ''incredibly important'' as it offered effective leadership in addressing various global challenges including that of food security, British Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan **** CAL27 KOL - WB - PANCHAYAT - NANDIGRAM **** BJP gets control of Nandigram I, II panchayat samities ; Results show people are with party - Adhikari Kolkata: BJP got control of Nandigram I and II panchayat samities in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Monday, affirming the hold of local MLA and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the area. **** MDS24 KA-NEP-CM **** NEP will be scrapped in Karnataka from next academic year: CM Siddaramaiah Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the National Education Policy (NEP) will be scrapped in the state from the next academic year. **** BUSINESS DEL86 BIZ-LD RETAIL NFLATION **** Retail inflation surges to 15-month high of 7.44 pc in July New Delhi: Retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as tomatoes, vegetables and other food items turned costlier, overshooting Reserve Bank's comfort level for the first time in the current fiscal. **** DEL92 BIZ-2NDLD TRADE **** Exports dip 16 pc to $32.25 bn in July; trade deficit shrinks to $20.67 bn New Delhi: India's exports contracted by 15.88 per cent, the sixth month in a row, to USD 32.25 billion in July this year due to a global slowdown and fall in shipments of key sectors like petroleum, gems and jewellery, according to official data released on Monday. **** LEGAL LGD19 SC-CHANNELS-SELF REGULATORY **** SC proposes to strengthen self-regulatory mechanism for TV news channels New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday found fault with the existing self-regulatory mechanism to monitor TV news channels and sought the Centre's response, saying it wants to make it ''more effective''. **** LGD25 SC-ANDAMAN-LD LT GOVERNOR **** Benefits to workers: SC closes contempt case against Andaman LG & CS, asks them to comply with HC order New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday closed the contempt proceedings initiated by the Calcutta High Court against Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lt Governor D K Joshi and Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra for not complying with an order on releasing monetary and other benefits to workers. **** FOREIGN FGN50 CHINA-PAK **** Friendship with Pak will always remain 'rock-firm', says China as it congratulates caretaker PM Kakar Islamabad: China on Monday asserted that its ''ironclad friendship'' with Islamabad will always remain ''rock-firm and unbreakable'' irrespective of any changes in the international landscape and the domestic situation in Pakistan, as it congratulates Anwarul Haq Kakar on his appointment as caretaker prime minister. **** FGN38 PAK-2NDLD DAY **** President Alvi calls for unity as Pakistan celebrates 77th Independence Day Islamabad: Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Monday appealed to politicians to shun their differences and antagonism as the cash-strapped country celebrated its 77th Independence Day amid political and economic turmoil. By Sajjad Hussain ****

