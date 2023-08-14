Only KCR can protect Telangana's interests: Minister K T Rama Rao

BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Monday asserted that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the only leader who could protect the state's interests. Noting that decisions are taken in the national capital if the Congress or BJP was in power, he sought to know whether those who require the ''permission of Delhi for everything'' can do justice to the southern state. ''Can these slaves of Delhi compete with KCR who is the symbol of Telangana self-respect?'' the Minister asked while addressing a public meeting at Yellareddy town. Rama Rao, who highlighted the BRS government's welfare schemes including 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme and 'Rythu Beema' life insurance scheme for farmers, alleged that Congress could not ensure adequate supply of electricity and water during its long rule in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress which 'failed' to address issues like power and water supply when it was in power now finds fault with the BRS, he said. Referring to the Congress' announcement to hike social security pensions to Rs 4,000 per month if it came to power in the state after the coming assembly elections, he asked whether the party can fulfill it, considering its past record.

Rama Rao said PM Narendra Modi had sharply criticised his predecessor Manmohan Singh at the time of 2014 Lok Sabha elections when the price of LPG cylinder was Rs 400, but the price now stood at Rs 1,200. The voters should teach a lesson to the saffron party and Modi with their vote, said Rama Rao, son of K Chandrasekhar Rao. The prices of all essential commodities rose as Modi increased the prices of fuel in the country though crude oil prices declined at the international market, he alleged.

