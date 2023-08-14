CM Mann flays previous Punjab govts for ignoring state's people

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday accused previous dispensations of ignoring the people, saying it needs leaders and not ''dealers'' who looted the state.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating 76 Aam Aadmi clinics, according to an official statement.

''Previous governments had forgotten the people and left them to their fate,'' said Mann.

Slamming leaders of rival parties for allegedly looting the state, Mann said they will be made accountable for their ''sins'' and every single taxpayer penny will be recovered from them.

The chief minister said he is aware of the people's problems as he frequently tours the state and claimed he has travelled more in one-and-a-half-years than what his predecessors did in 15 years.

They were least bothered about the people and the state, Mann said, while his life is dedicated to their wellbeing.

He also launched an attack on former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who is now with the BJP. The AAP leader said Badal had introduced e-stamps during his tenure but, at the same time, ordered the printing of stamp papers worth Rs 1,266 crore at a cost of Rs 57 crore.

His faulty vision resulted in a loss of around Rs 60 crore to the state exchequer, Mann alleged.

The Punjab chief minister also claimed that while his government has given jobs to more than 31,000 youngsters and regularised 12,710 employees, Badal, during his time as finance minister, acted as a ''stumbling block'' in youth employment and the state's development. Mann said Badal was finance minister for nine years and always claimed that the exchequer was empty. He suffered from a ''negative syndrome'' and the state lagged in progress as a result.

He said it is heartening that the people had routed the leaders living in palaces or palatial homes, going by nomenclatures such as ''Kaka ji'' and ''Biba ji''.

These opportunist leaders had never been with the people but they always sided with those who suited their interests, said Mann.

After dedicating the 76 Aam Aadmi clinics, Mann said these will offer 41 clinical tests free of charge, besides providing free medicines. With these 76 clinics, the number of Aam Aadmi clinics in the state has gone up to 659.

Mann also accused his predecessors of not paying attention to the health of the common man.

These leaders treated the people as mere vote banks and never bothered about their life and health. Punjab is ushering in a new era of health revolution due to the concerted efforts of the state government, Mann said. The government has also formulated a new policy to launch a crackdown against drugs, he said. Besides channelling the unbound energy of the youth in a positive direction through sports, the state government is making efforts to check the supply line of drugs. Mann said the result of this anti-drugs crusade will be visible to the masses very soon as, besides incentivising drugs-free villages, every effort will be made to rehabilitate the victims.

He added that efforts will also be made to depoliticise the elections of 'sarpanches (village heads)'. ''Villages electing their sarpanches unanimously will be given a number of grants for development,'' he said, adding that the motive is to ensure that no violence takes place in the panchayat elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)