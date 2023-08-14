West African bloc condemns attempt by Niger junta to prosecute Bazoum

West Africa's main regional bloc ECOWAS said on Monday it was shocked to learn of attempts by Niger's junta to bring charges of high treason against democratically-elected president Mohamed Bazoum.

The move is a form of provocation by Niger's coup leaders and contradicts their reported willingness to find a peaceful solution to the current crisis, the bloc said in a statement.

