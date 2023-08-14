US ambassador to Russia meets with detained journalist Gershkovich -WSJ

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy met with jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on Monday in her third such visit since his March detention on espionage charges he denies, the newspaper reported.

"Ambassador Tracy reported that Evan continues to appear in good health and remains strong, despite the circumstances," the Wall Street Journal quoted the U.S. Embassy in Moscow as saying.

