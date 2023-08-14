Karnataka Deputy CM hints at changes in cabinet in days ahead, also state Cong revamp

Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday indicated that there might be changes in the cabinet in the days ahead, and said the Congress state unit will be revamped, to build a new team. But it will be good for all of us, except the first-time ministers, to make way for others after 2.5 years , he said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-08-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 22:18 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday indicated that there might be changes in the cabinet in the days ahead, and said the Congress state unit will be revamped, to build a new team. Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President, said this at the general body meeting of KPCC. ''We have to prepare a good foundation for 2024 (Lok Sabha polls) and 2028 (next assembly polls). We will have to revamp the KPCC in the days to come, we will have to relieve some Ministers. We will have to certainly make changes. From block to district to KPCC level we will have to revamp and build a new team,'' Shivakumar said. Later, in his address, senior party leader and Food & Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa called upon his Cabinet colleagues to make way for fresh faces after 2.5 years. ''This is my personal opinion....The decision on the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister is made by the high command, not us. But it will be good for all of us, except the first-time ministers, to make way for others after 2.5 years ,'' he said. ''It is not good for us to expect others to just look on, without sacrificing. We have become a model for the entire country by implementing five guarantees. Similarily, by introducing a new practice of making way for others after 2.5 years, we will become a model for the nation,'' he added. With too many aspirants, there has been some amount of disgruntlement in the party, about them not making it to the Ministry. The current cabinet has eight first time Ministers: K N Rajanna, Madhu Bangarappa, Laxmi Hebbalkar, M C Sudhakar, Mankal Vaidya, Suresha B S (Byrathi Suresh), N S Boseraju and B Nagendra.

