"Centre bulldozes Bengal...," Mamata Banerjee on Independence Day eve

"Central government bulldozes Bengal, interrupts us in our work but they have no guts to stop me," Mamata Banerjee said on Independence Day eve.

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 22:24 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo credit/Mamata Banejee Facebook page). Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 14 (ANI): Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, asserted that despite the central government's attempts to control, bulldoze and interfere with the governance of the TMC government, it does not have the "guts" to stop her. "Central government bulldozes Bengal, interrupts us in our work but they have no guts to stop me," Mamata Banerjee said on Independence Day eve in Kolkata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister claimed that states have now lost their "political independence" owing to the snooping by the central government using Pegasus. "Earlier thanks to Independence, we used to be independent politically. Now it is no longer the case, owing to Pegasus," Mamata alleged.

Slamming the central government for not allocating funds to the state government, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP has booked all helicopters for the upcoming political campaigns by spending money that was intended to be spent for the development of the state. "Recently I came to know that all the helicopters were booked by the BJP ahead of poll campaigning. Imagine how much money they possess! Whose money is this? This is for the 100 day's work, for repair work of roads,...We owe 1 lakh 15 thousand crore rupees," Mamata said.

Mamata Banerjee said that he is tired of asking the central government for funds. She also said that she will support the protest called by the student wing of the party at Gandhi Murti in Delhi on October 2. "How many times will we ask? I have gone to Delhi, asked the Prime Minister for money. I have sent a Ministerial delegation to Delhi. We are not asking for alms. This is our right...I will support the protest call by the students at Gandhi Murti in Delhi on October 2."

The Chief Minister also assured people that the 100 days work scheme will not stop even if the central government has stopped paying for it. She also added that in any case, the government has only six months left. "We will continue to run the 100 days work scheme at our own expense. We will run our own scheme. It is just six months more. After that, you will not be there."

Opposing the Uniform Civil Code which the government has promised to bring about, Mamata Banerjee asked why is the central government bent on regulating the lives of people from various religions. "Hindu Sikh Jain Muslims have their own independence in what they eat and what they wear. Will you now decide on these? They had brought upon the NRC, we have taught them a lesson. Now they have come up with Uniform Civil Code. We won't allow this at any cost," Mamata Banerjee said.

Earlier on Saturday, Mamata Banerjee slammed the central government over the introduction of the Chief Election Commissioner Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Banerjee said that the Bharatiya Janata Party bows down to anarchy. "Amidst calls to bow down to the judiciary, the @BJP4India instead bows to anarchy! The CJI's role in the 3-member committee for selecting the CEC is crucial. We strongly oppose replacing the CJI with a cabinet minister in the EC selection. The discomfort suggests their vote manipulation could suffer", said the Bengal CM on Twitter.

Further, she added that the country must question this blatant disregard for the judiciary. "Are they aiming to turn the Judiciary into a minister-run kangaroo court? We pray to the Judiciary for India. My Lord, save our country", said Banerjee. (ANI)

