PM Modi, Kerala CM pursue divisive policies, alleges AICC gen secy Venugopal

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 14-08-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 22:35 IST
AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal lambasted both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, accusing them of pursuing ''divisive'' policies for political gains.

The senior Congress leader's hard-hitting statement against Vijayan, who is also a veteran CPI(M) leader, came at a time when opposition INDIA alliance, in which the Congress and Left parties are key partners, was fighting jointly against the Modi-led central government to prevent its return to power for a third term in 2024. Inaugurating the Congress-led UDF convention for the Puthuppally Assembly bypoll here, Venugopal, a close confidante of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a leader of the INDIA alliance, alleged that there was no difference between Modi and Vijayan as both tried to make their political capital through their ''divisive'' policies.

''Both Modi and Vijayan divide people and cause trouble for them,'' Venugopal told workers of the UDF in Puthuppally, where the bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of party veteran and former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy.

While the Congress fielded Chandy's son Chandy Oommen for retaining the Constituency represented by his father consecutively for over five decades, local CPI(M) leader Jaick C Thomas is the Left candidate.

In his address, Venugopal said they were both 'autocratic' and did not care for anyone else but themselves.

The AICC general secretary alleged that by increasing fuel and gas prices, the Modi government is creating problems for the people. He claimed that the Centre was 'dividing' the public.

Venugopal also alleged that while Modi exploited people with a smile on his face, in Kerala, Vijayan did the same but without a smile.

''They both are dividing and exploiting people,'' he said.

Venugopal further claimed there was no press freedom any longer in Kerala. Both the Modi and Vijayan governments were similar in their approach towards the media, which criticises them.

The Congress leader charged that the social media groups of the CPI(M) and its youth wing, DYFI, performed the same functions as those of the Sangh Parivar.

At the national level, if someone speaks the truth about the central government or against Modi, they are done away with, and in Kerala, they face criminal cases without even getting bail, he added.

''So what is the difference between the two?'' he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

