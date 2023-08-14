Left Menu

Iron Sharmila appeals to youth to bring normalcy in Manipur

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 14-08-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 22:36 IST
Iron Sharmila appeals to youth to bring normalcy in Manipur
Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila Chanu on Monday appealed to youth in the country to help bring normalcy in Manipur and attacked the BJP government, alleging it was deliberately ignoring the ongoing violence in the northeastern state. ''Please help in bringing normalcy in Manipur,'' Chanu said after inaugurating a night-long protest at Muvattupuzha near here to express solidarity with the two women who were raped and paraded naked recently in northeastern state amidst the ongoing unrest.

She alleged that the state government has completely failed to control the law and order situation there.

Chanu accused the present BJP government of ignoring the problems there by treating them as third class citizens and not intervening with the right approach.

''I am expecting intervention from throughout the country. Educated people from Kerala, mainly youth. Youth can change society. They are the reflection of society. You can make a change. Please help in bringing normalcy in Manipur,'' she said.

Chanu said there are incidents in which agitators snatched weapons from police stations which are heavily guarded.

She also said, blaming each other will never end violence.

''The Central government is ignoring (the violence) deliberately. I just feel sorry,'' she added.

Recalling the horrific incident of naked parade, Chanu stressed the importance of women empowerment as the need of the hour.

She said Manipur was not very much different from Kerala.

''Over 50 per cent of voters are women who elect men. Women empowerment is the need of the hour. Men rulers still suppress women. I just feel that futileness. When would that sense come? May women empower and bring sense into the society and the country,'' she said.

The agitation, organised by Congress leader and Muvattupuzha MLA, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, which will end at 12.30 AM on August 15 is against the violence perpetrated on women in the country and also to express solidarity with the two women who were raped and paraded naked recently in Manipur.

The event witnessed the participation of numerous women politicians, writers, social activists among others.

Various dance and theatre performances on themes including violence inflicted on women were staged.

