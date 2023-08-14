Left Menu

Rajani Raseeli from Delhi said she considers herself lucky to be present at Lal Chowk when the renovated clock tower was being inaugurated.This is my first time here and I am feeling lucky to be a part of the event, she said.Anand, a tourist from Ghazipur, said he liked the atmosphere here the change in Kashmir was palpable.

J-K LG inaugurates renovated Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar
Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) The renovated iconic clock tower at Lal Chowk here was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Monday.

The historic clock tower, locally known as 'Ghanta Ghar', has been renovated along with Lal Chowk as part of the Srinagar Smart City Project. On the eve of the country's 77th Independence Day, the clock tower was illuminated in the colours of the national flag as a large number of people including tourists braved rains to participate in the inauguration event. The visitors who gathered at the function waved the national flag and also raised patriotic slogans such as 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. Rajani Raseeli from Delhi said she considers herself lucky to be present at Lal Chowk when the renovated clock tower was being inaugurated.

''This is my first time here and I am feeling lucky to be a part of the event, '' she said.

Anand, a tourist from Ghazipur, said he liked the atmosphere here the change in Kashmir was ''palpable''. The renovation work on the clock tower, which has been the centre of political symbolism in Kashmir for many decades, was started late last year.

