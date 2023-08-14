Rajasthan Guv, CM greet people on eve of Independence Day

Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday greeted people on the eve of the nations 77th Independence Day. Governor Mishra called upon the people of Rajasthan to take the country and the state to new heights of progress on the strength of their hardwork, dedication and innovation, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday greeted people on the eve of the nation's 77th Independence Day. Governor Mishra called upon the people of Rajasthan to take the country and the state to new heights of progress on the strength of their hardwork, dedication and innovation, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan. He will hoist the national flag at the Raj Bhavan on August 15. Chief Minister Gehlot extended greetings to the people for Independence Day and said this day gives ''us an opportunity to express our gratitude to the freedom fighters and martyrs, who gave freedom to the country by sacrificing everything in the freedom struggle''.

Gehlot, a senior Congress leader, said that it is the duty of ''all of us to firmly face the challenges facing the democratic and constitutional values in the present circumstances and remain united against the forces that harm them''. In another development, the Union Home Ministry has announced President's Police Medal to two senior women police officers of Rajasthan and Police Medal to 16 police officers and employees. Director General of Police Umesh Mishra congratulated the officers.

