Sharing data on rising retail inflation, Gehlot said, Thank God that appropriate steps have been taken to save the people of Rajasthan from this inflationary blow of the BJP. Retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked, according to official data released on Monday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-08-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 23:19 IST
Rajasthan CM targets BJP govt over spike in retail inflation
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday targeted the BJP government at the Centre, saying his government has taken steps to protect the state's people from the spike in retail inflation. Sharing data on rising retail inflation, Gehlot said, ''Thank God that appropriate steps have been taken to save the people of Rajasthan from this inflationary blow of the BJP.'' Retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked, according to official data released on Monday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.87 in June and 6.71 per cent in July 2022.

Previously, high inflation was recorded at 7.79 per cent in April 2022.

The inflation in the food basket was 11.51 per cent in July compared to 4.55 per cent in June and 6.69 per cent in July 2022, as per the data.

The retail inflation in vegetables year-on-year was 37.43 per cent while the rate of price rise in 'cereals and products' was 13 per cent, showed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

