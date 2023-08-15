Left Menu

German foreign minister resumes Australia trip after plane issues

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock resumed a trip to Australia on Monday after mechanical issues with her plane forced a temporarily halt, according to a ministry spokesperson. Earlier in the day, the government plane was forced to return to Abu Dhabi for safety reasons after a technical malfunction with the wing flaps, said the spokesperson on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 01:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 01:15 IST
German foreign minister resumes Australia trip after plane issues

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock resumed a trip to Australia on Monday after mechanical issues with her plane forced a temporarily halt, according to a ministry spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, the government plane was forced to return to Abu Dhabi for safety reasons after a technical malfunction with the wing flaps, said the spokesperson on X, formerly known as Twitter. On Monday evening, the foreign office spokesperson confirmed on X that the plane was ready to fly and the interrupted trip to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji would continue.

Baerbock was stranded in Doha in May after problems with the tyres on the plane she was travelling on. She also had to cancel a trip to meet with her British counterpart, James Cleverly, last year due to poor weather.

In 2018, former Chancellor Angela Merkel missed the opening of the G20 summit in Argentina over a "serious malfunction" that forced her government plane to make an unscheduled landing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? and more

Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What...

 Global
3
Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin Images

Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin...

 Pakistan
4
Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023