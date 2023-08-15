German foreign minister resumes Australia trip after plane issues

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock resumed a trip to Australia on Monday after mechanical issues with her plane forced a temporarily halt, according to a ministry spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, the government plane was forced to return to Abu Dhabi for safety reasons after a technical malfunction with the wing flaps, said the spokesperson on X, formerly known as Twitter. On Monday evening, the foreign office spokesperson confirmed on X that the plane was ready to fly and the interrupted trip to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji would continue.

Baerbock was stranded in Doha in May after problems with the tyres on the plane she was travelling on. She also had to cancel a trip to meet with her British counterpart, James Cleverly, last year due to poor weather.

In 2018, former Chancellor Angela Merkel missed the opening of the G20 summit in Argentina over a "serious malfunction" that forced her government plane to make an unscheduled landing.

