PM Modi greets people on 77th Independence Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 06:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 06:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the country's 77th Independence Day and paid homage to freedom fighters while reaffirming the commitment to fulfilling their vision.

Modi will deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on Tuesday at the historic Red Fort here.

''Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!'' the prime minister said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

