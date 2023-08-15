Left Menu

Georgia grand jury probing Trump's election subversion returns indictment

Earlier, Fulton County court clerk Che Alexander told reporters it could take her office up to three hours to process the indictments after they were accepted by the judge. It stems from a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump urged Georgia's top election official, Brad Raffensperger, to "find" enough votes to reverse his narrow loss in the state.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 06:56 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 06:56 IST
The grand jury in Georgia investigating Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss handed up a criminal indictment on Monday, though it was unclear whether the charges involved the former president.

Officials with the Fulton County Court handed the indictment to Judge Robert McBurney, but did not make them public. Media accounts showed imagines of a cover sheet saying the grand jury had returned 10 indictments, but did not say who was indicted or what charges were filed.

The case, brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, could add to the legal woes facing Trump, the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

It stems from a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump urged Georgia's top election official, Brad Raffensperger, to "find" enough votes to reverse his narrow loss in the state. Raffensperger declined to do so. Four days later, on Jan. 6, 2021, and two weeks before Trump was due to leave office, his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden's victory.

Willis also investigated an alleged scheme by the Trump campaign to subvert the U.S. electoral process by submitting false slates of electors, people who make up the Electoral College that elects the president and vice president. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and accuses Willis, an elected Democrat, of being politically motivated.

Trump, 77, has been criminally indicted three times so far this year, including once by U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith on charges of trying to overturn his election defeat. He has long dismissed the many investigations, including two impeachments, he has faced in his years in politics as a politically motivated "witch hunt." (additional reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen, Joseph Ax and Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Andy Sullivan; editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

