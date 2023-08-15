Left Menu

I-DAY address: PM says situation in Manipur improving; peace only way to resolve problems

The nation is with Manipur, the Prime Minister said at the outset of his 10th consecutive address from the Red Fort.The people of Manipur should build on the peace that has been restored over the past few days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 08:08 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 08:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the situation in Manipur, which witnessed violence in the past few weeks, was improving and urged the people in the northeastern state to build on the peace restored there.

Addressing the 77th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said the entire nation is with Manipur, and the Centre and the state government were making every effort to find a solution and will continue to do so.

''In the past few weeks, during the period of violence in the North East, especially in Manipur, many people lost their lives, and the honor of mothers and daughters suffered a lot, but in the last few days, there are reports of peace. The nation is with Manipur," the Prime Minister said at the outset of his 10th consecutive address from the Red Fort.

''The people of Manipur should build on the peace that has been restored over the past few days. The path for a solution will be found through peace in Manipur,'' the Prime Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

