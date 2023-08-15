Decisions taken today will decide direction, future of country for 1000 years: PM Modi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that decisions taken by the country today and the work done will impact its future for 1000 years. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is a tremendous opportunity before the country due to the trinity of democracy, demography and diversity.

He said India faced a struggle for several centuries before it gained Independence in 1947. "I am talking about the last 1000 years because I see that there is opportunity before the country once again. What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will decide the direction, future of the country in the coming 1000 years," he said.

"Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity - these three together have the ability to realise the dreams of the nation. The trinity of demography, democracy and diversity has the power to realise the dreams of the nation," he added. Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and three service chiefs.

As soon as the national flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force. (ANI)

