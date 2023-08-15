Left Menu

Israel forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid -medical sources

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians after a raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho early on Tuesday, medical sources told Reuters. "Two young men were rushed to the hospital with bullets in their chests," the Jericho Hospital's director told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 08:50 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 08:50 IST
Israel forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid -medical sources

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians after a raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho early on Tuesday, medical sources told Reuters.

"Two young men were rushed to the hospital with bullets in their chests," the Jericho Hospital's director told Reuters. Residents also told Reuters that there were armed clashes but it was not clear whether the two men were involved in these clashes or not.

The raid lasted for less than an hour, the residents added. Violence in the West Bank, among territories where the Palestinians seek to establish a state, has worsened over the past 15 months with stepped up Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and assaults by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages.

Israel captured the West Bank, which Palestinians hope will form the core of a future independent state, in the 1967 Middle East war. It has since built large settlements there while U.S.-sponsored statehood talks have stalled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? and more

Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023