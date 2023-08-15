Indian Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni addresses inaugural ceremony of Parliament of World Religions

Indian Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni has urged religious leaders to work together on finding solutions to the issues of climate change and terrorism as he addressed the inaugural session of the prestigious Parliament of World Religions in the US city of Chicago.

More than 10,000 religious leaders from over 80 countries are attending the five-day Parliament of World Religions event.

Addressing the gathering on Monday, Lokesh Muni said the world is currently facing numerous challenges, some of which pose a threat to the entire creation.

Global warming, climate change, terrorism, and violence are issues that everyone is struggling with. People of different religions, sects, countries, and ideologies can come together to find solutions to these problems, he said.

"Interfaith harmony is essential for resolving global issues. The Parliament of World Religions in 2023 will prove to be a milestone," he said.

The inaugural session of the Parliament of World Religions was attended by scores of prominent personalities including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and veteran American politician Nancy Pelosi.

Lokesh Muni is the founder of the Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati organisation, which works for peace and emphasises on non-violence.

The eminent Jain leader said that it was a matter of pride for him to represent Jainism and Indian culture on such a historic occasion.

Swami Vivekananda addressed the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893 and attracted the world's attention to India's spiritual heritage.

Prior to his address in Chicago, Lokesh Muni addressed the inauguration ceremonies of the World Parliament of Religions organised in Salt Lake City, USA in 2015, and in Toronto in 2018.

A day earlier, he raised the flag of India among representatives from 80 countries at the Parliament of World Religions.

