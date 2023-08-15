Decisions taken in 'Amrit Kaal' will impact coming millennium: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said decisions and actions taken during the ''Amrit Kaal'' -- the period until 2047, the centenary of India's Independence -- will impact the millennium to come. Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day, he said India is out of the ''slave mentality'' and marching ahead with new confidence and resolve.

''We are fortunate to live in the 'Amrit Kaal' of independence. The decisions we make in this 'Amrit Kaal', our actions and sacrifices, would pave the way for a glorious history spanning the next millennium,'' PM Modi said.

''The events of this era will impact the next millennium,'' he said. The prime minister said India has ''demography, democracy and diversity''. ''These three have the capacity to fulfil all dreams... While other countries are growing old, India is young. We have the highest number of youths in the world,'' Modi said.

