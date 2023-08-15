Ethnic, caste divisions casting dark shadow over nation: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said as the nation celebrates its 77th Independence Day instances of caste and ethnic divisions have cast a shadow over the republic and injured its secular nature.

Vijayan contended, in a Facebook post, that even federal values have been subverted.

In such a situation, every citizen ought to renew their pledge to preserve the nation's secular character and its federal values, he urged.

The CM, in a post on social media platform X, also extended Independence Day wishes to everyone.

''Our freedom movement wasn't just about breaking chains; it was about forging a diverse and inclusive India.

''On this #IndependenceDay, let's uphold our nation's secular and democratic ideals, and ensure these values remain at the core of our nationhood. Happy Independence Day!'' Vijayan tweeted.

In his Facebook post, the CM said that Indian independence from colonial rule was achieved through the strong united struggle by many patriots, including brave martyrs, regardless of caste, religion, language and dress.

He said that India's constitutional democracy was a product of this freedom struggle and the anti-imperial democratic views of the independence movement were the ideas that shaped the country.

Vijayan said that both the federal system and linguistic states arose out of the values imparted by the national freedom movement which was based on the firm belief that the cornerstone of independent India would be secularism.

''But today, there is a situation where caste and ethnic divisions have cast a dark shadow over the republic in such a way as to injure secularism. Federal principles are also largely subverted.

''In this context, each of us is duty bound to preserve the secular character of the country and protect the federal values. We need to renew this pledge on the 77th Independence Day,'' he added.

