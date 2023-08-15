Left Menu

Malaysia court throws out abuse of power charges against former PM Muhyiddin

A Malaysian court on Tuesday threw out charges of abuse of power against opposition leader and former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, describing them as "vague, flawed and unfounded", state news agency Bernama reported.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 09:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 09:20 IST
Malaysia court throws out abuse of power charges against former PM Muhyiddin

A Malaysian court on Tuesday threw out charges of abuse of power against opposition leader and former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, describing them as "vague, flawed and unfounded", state news agency Bernama reported. Muhyiddin, who led Malaysia for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, was charged in March with four counts of abuse of power. A Kuala Lumpur high court ruled those charges failed to specify details of the offences allegedly committed, Bernama reported.

"With this, the applicant is acquitted and discharged," judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin said, according to Bernama. Muhyiddin, 76, is also charged with two counts of money laundering in the same case for receiving bribes worth 232.5 million ringgit ($50.24 million), which he denies.

Muhyiddin told reporters the court's decision proved the allegations against him were false and he had committed no wrongdoing. His lawyer, Hisyam Teh, said he was confident that the other charges would not hold ground based on Tuesday's court decision.

Muhyiddin and his party have faced graft investigations since losing a national election in November, with its bank accounts frozen by the anti-graft body and two leaders charged with bribery. The former premier, who is currently banned from leaving the country, has accused Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of political vendetta - an allegation Anwar has denied.

Muhyiddin leads Malaysia's opposition bloc, a conservative alliance that is becoming increasingly popular in a challenge for Anwar's coalition government. In regional elections held on Saturday, his Perikatan Nasional alliance made inroads in states that Anwar's coalition has typically dominated. ($1 = 4.6280 ringgit)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? and more

Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023